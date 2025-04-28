Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) & Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Head-To-Head Survey

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Limoneira and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira 4.03% 4.34% 2.68% Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Limoneira and Green Thumb Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $186.08 million 1.54 $7.72 million $0.41 38.71 Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.19 $36.27 million $0.30 19.73

Analyst Recommendations

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Limoneira. Green Thumb Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limoneira, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Limoneira and Green Thumb Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 0 1 1 0 2.50 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00

Limoneira presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.68%. Given Limoneira’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Limoneira is more favorable than Green Thumb Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Limoneira shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Limoneira shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Limoneira has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Limoneira beats Green Thumb Industries on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes. It has approximately 3,500 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, San Luis Obispo, and San Bernardino Counties in California; and Jujuy, Argentina, as well in Yuma County, Arizona, and La Serena, Chile; 1,200 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 100 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 400 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 400 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in the organic recycling operations; and development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados, oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops to third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

