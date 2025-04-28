Financial Review: Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) and Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) and Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cellebrite DI and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellebrite DI -70.54% 58.70% 13.85% Intellicheck -3.37% -1.59% -1.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cellebrite DI and Intellicheck, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellebrite DI 0 0 7 0 3.00 Intellicheck 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus price target of $23.43, suggesting a potential upside of 19.29%. Intellicheck has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Cellebrite DI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than Intellicheck.

45.9% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Intellicheck shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellebrite DI and Intellicheck”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellebrite DI $401.20 million 11.72 -$283.01 million ($1.39) -14.13 Intellicheck $20.00 million 2.58 -$1.98 million ($0.04) -65.00

Intellicheck has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellebrite DI. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellebrite DI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats Intellicheck on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft. It provides Inseyets, a digital forensics software that collects and reviews digital evidence from various digital sources when conducting legally sanctioned investigations. The company's digital forensics software also offers data extraction, decoding capabilities, workflows, and automation capabilities. In addition, it provides Cellebrite Pathfinder, which reduces the time spent manually reviewing digital evidence by automating data analysis and visualization; Smart Search, an open source intelligence tool that automates the collection and review of publicly available online data; and Guardian, a case and evidence management solution. Further, the company offers digital forensic software for enterprises and service providers, including Inseyets for Enterprise, Endpoint Inspector, and Mobile Now; and professional services, such as training and certification services, and other services. It serves federal and state and local agencies. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal, an Intellicheck-branded identity validation application that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that offers document validation, retail POS integration, additional data for analytics and analysis, and online validation, and other features; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform's Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.