Contrasting Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) and Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) and Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Cloudastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -53.23% -19.42% -16.78% Cloudastructure N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nextdoor and Cloudastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cloudastructure 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Nextdoor currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 83.95%. Given Nextdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Cloudastructure.

This table compares Nextdoor and Cloudastructure”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $247.28 million 2.34 -$147.76 million ($0.25) -5.98 Cloudastructure $1.36 million 54.39 N/A N/A N/A

Cloudastructure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nextdoor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Nextdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nextdoor beats Cloudastructure on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Cloudastructure

Cloudastructure, Inc. (“Cloudastructure”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003. We provide an award-winning cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) video surveillance and Remote Guarding service built on AI and machine learning platforms. We operated as a small Silicon Valley startup until early 2021 when we raised over $35 million in funding under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). With these funds we quickly built a sales, marketing and support structure and achieved a degree of early success in the property management space. As of the date of this prospectus, we have contracts in place with five of the top 10 property management companies on the National Multifamily Housing Council’s (“NMHC’s”) 2024 NMCH 50 list (Greystar Real Estate Partners, Avenue5 Residential, LLC, Cushman & Wakefield, BH Management Services, LLC and FPI Management, Inc.). Our cloud-based solutions allow our customers to provide real-time safety and security solutions for their properties, as well as easily manage security across all of their locations. As of the date of this prospectus, we are focused on expanding into more of our existing top tier customer locations, acquiring additional customers in the property management (“proptech”) space, and we anticipate entering into additional markets in 2025. Our intelligent AI solution works by identifying objects (faces, license plates, animals, guns, etc.) in video footage so that property managers can quickly search for those objects. Additionally, our AI and Remote Guarding services provide a proactive response to crime. Remote guarding combines video surveillance, AI analytics, monitoring centers, and security agents (“Remote Guarding”). Based on internal data comparing the total number of actual threatening activity alerts received by our Remote Guards, against all potentially suspicious and threatening activity alerts received by our Remote Guards, on average, from 2023 to the date of this prospectus, our Remote Guarding services deterred over 97% of all threatening activity for our customers. We believe AI security delivers multiple benefits for many property owners, including, without limitation: · Deterring crime and improving overall safety; · Improving occupancy rates and rental rates; and · Reducing onsite guard costs and lowering insurance rates As of the date of this prospectus, we are the only seamless, cloud-based, AI surveillance and Remote Guarding solution on the market of which we are aware. We also believe that our solution is more affordable and easier to use than the various solutions that our competitors offer. Our Remote Guarding service bridges the line between AI and human intelligence. AI has the ability to monitor all cameras at the same time and all of the time, a task from which humans would fatigue. When the AI detects an event occurring, the Remote Guards are notified. The Remote Guards can then determine if escalation is required. With real-time human intervention, our Remote Guarding service can turn video surveillance from a forensic tool, used after a crime has been committed, into a real time crime prevention tool. This has the potential to greatly increase value for our customers. We were incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003 under the name Connexed Technologies, Inc. On September 28, 2016, we changed our name to Cloudastructure, Inc. Our principal executive offices are located at 228 Hamilton Avenue, 3rd Floor, Palo Alto, California.

