Contrasting JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) & CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for JFrog and CLPS Incorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFrog 0 3 14 1 2.89 CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00

JFrog currently has a consensus price target of $41.06, indicating a potential upside of 20.94%. Given JFrog’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe JFrog is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

JFrog has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

85.0% of JFrog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of JFrog shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JFrog and CLPS Incorporation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFrog $428.49 million 9.08 -$69.24 million ($0.63) -53.89 CLPS Incorporation $153.82 million 0.19 -$2.33 million N/A N/A

CLPS Incorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JFrog.

Profitability

This table compares JFrog and CLPS Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFrog -16.16% -6.42% -4.49% CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

JFrog beats CLPS Incorporation on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution. It also provides JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization’s software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance in IoT device fleets; and JFrog Pipelines, a continuous integration and delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages. In addition, the company provides JFrog Pro that provides access to the universal version of JFrog Artifactory and ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes; JFrog Pro X, a self-hosted-only subscription; JFrog Enterprise X, which offers cluster configuration, federated repositories, multi-region replication, larger enterprise-scale deployments, service-level agreement support, and deeper security; and JFrog Enterprise Plus, a full platform subscription option. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

