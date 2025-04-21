Zura Bio (ZURA) and Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) is one of 300 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Zura Bio to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Zura Bio has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zura Bio’s peers have a beta of -4.48, indicating that their average share price is 548% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zura Bio and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zura Bio 0 0 7 1 3.13 Zura Bio Competitors 1961 5432 14022 300 2.58

Valuation & Earnings

Zura Bio presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,092.41%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 129.40%. Given Zura Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zura Bio is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Zura Bio and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zura Bio N/A -$69.24 million -2.32 Zura Bio Competitors $575.27 million -$70.96 million -0.38

Zura Bio’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Zura Bio. Zura Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Zura Bio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zura Bio N/A -37.36% -29.81% Zura Bio Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Zura Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Zura Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zura Bio beats its peers on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

