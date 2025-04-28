Contrasting Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) & Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) and Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hino Motors and Howden Joinery Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hino Motors 0 0 0 0 0.00 Howden Joinery Group 0 2 0 1 2.67

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Hino Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Howden Joinery Group pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hino Motors pays out -2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Hino Motors has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howden Joinery Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hino Motors and Howden Joinery Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hino Motors -14.56% -69.74% -16.74% Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hino Motors and Howden Joinery Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hino Motors $10.50 billion 0.17 $117.91 million ($27.74) -1.12 Howden Joinery Group $2.87 billion 2.51 $316.60 million N/A N/A

Howden Joinery Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hino Motors.

Summary

Howden Joinery Group beats Hino Motors on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hino Motors



Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

About Howden Joinery Group



Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances. Howden Joinery Group Plc was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

