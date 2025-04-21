Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $527,000 Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $322.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion and a PE ratio of 58.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.67. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.11 and a twelve month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.13.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

