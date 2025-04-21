Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 204.3 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BDRFF opened at $131.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.60. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $123.40 and a 1-year high of $162.19.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

