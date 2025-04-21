Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 204.3 days.
BDRFF opened at $131.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.60. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $123.40 and a 1-year high of $162.19.
