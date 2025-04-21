MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $123.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.28.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

