Gen Wealth Partners Inc Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gen Wealth Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $488.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.31.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

