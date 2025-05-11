Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 7.8% of Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 472,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,940 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $592.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $568.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $604.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,706 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,466,769.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,422,186.45. This trade represents a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $3,727,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,747.13. The trade was a 49.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,689 shares of company stock valued at $109,097,842. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.45.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

