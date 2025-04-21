Short Interest in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Expands By 20.5%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 352,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ NAUT opened at $0.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,016,610.12. This trade represents a 0.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 79.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 47,059 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 110,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

