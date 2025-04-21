Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Update

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 895,800 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 437,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

GAMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

GAMB opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.04. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,613.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 1,968.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 481.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

