Tradition Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $148.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

