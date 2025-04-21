Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Price Performance

Shares of MHNC stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Maiden Holdings North America Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%.

