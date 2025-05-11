SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.56, Zacks reports. SBI had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion.

SBI Stock Performance

Shares of SBHGF opened at $25.70 on Friday. SBI has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Get SBI alerts:

SBI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.