Joshua Hug Sells 10,000 Shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Stock

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2025

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELYGet Free Report) insider Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,823,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,367,314.81. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Hug also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 21st, Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $192,300.00.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RELY traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,030. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 0.15.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.67 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RELY

Institutional Trading of Remitly Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Remitly Global during the 4th quarter valued at $66,169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Remitly Global by 10,213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,991 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Remitly Global by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,774,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,751,000 after buying an additional 1,220,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,570,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after acquiring an additional 933,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY)

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.