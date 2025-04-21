First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 114,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.49. 119,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.29. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $131.54.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.