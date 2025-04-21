Short Interest in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Declines By 18.7%

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBLD traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,936. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

