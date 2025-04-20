Virtual Reality Stocks To Follow Today – April 20th

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, and GameStop are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, development, or utilization of virtual reality technology, including hardware like headsets and software platforms for immersive experiences. These stocks typically represent businesses at the forefront of digital innovation, with applications spanning gaming, training, simulation, education, and other sectors looking to leverage VR technology for enhanced user engagement. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $501.48. 14,540,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,787,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $607.04. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $740.91.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE:BBY traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.97. 3,861,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GameStop stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,347,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,566,265. GameStop has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.95 and a beta of -0.44.

