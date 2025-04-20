Best Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 20th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, General Electric, Eaton, and RTX are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded securities of companies that operate within the space industry, including satellite manufacturing, rocket technology, and space exploration services. They represent investment opportunities in a rapidly evolving sector that combines advanced technologies with high growth potential, albeit with risks related to emerging markets and capital-intensive operations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.08. The company had a trading volume of 32,930,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,313,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $518.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,310,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,056. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $508.41 and its 200-day moving average is $478.10. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $396.35 and a 12-month high of $539.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA stock traded up $5.37 on Friday, reaching $161.84. 9,213,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,072,137. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.11. The company has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $13.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $463.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,929. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $452.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.52. The stock has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE GE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.88. 4,927,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,436,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.12 and its 200-day moving average is $186.50. General Electric has a 52-week low of $148.83 and a 52-week high of $214.21. The company has a market capitalization of $195.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,539,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.95 and a 200-day moving average of $325.22. The company has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.89. 5,208,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.83. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

See Also