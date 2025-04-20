Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Buys 157 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,662,978,000 after acquiring an additional 491,966 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $914,090,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,647,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,526,000 after buying an additional 2,177,604 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,046,000 after buying an additional 381,594 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 2.2 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $88.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.