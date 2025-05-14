Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Has $384,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Chubb by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Chubb by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CB opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.48 and its 200 day moving average is $280.62.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

In other Chubb news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.86.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

