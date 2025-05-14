Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 203.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,615,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,138,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 122,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 35,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Constellium Stock Up 2.5%

CSTM stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

