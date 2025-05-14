Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd Acquires Shares of 80,000 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,266,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.5%
NYSE COF opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.
Capital One Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
