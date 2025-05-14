28,900 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Acquired by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,146,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Yum China Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,474.25. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,782.42. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

