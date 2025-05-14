Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Acquired by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $181,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $457,552.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,464.53. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $914,076. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

