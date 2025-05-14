VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VFC. UBS Group upped their target price on VF from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of VF from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of VF from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Shares of VF stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. VF has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group raised its position in VF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

