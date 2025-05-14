Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.20, but opened at $80.04. Astera Labs shares last traded at $78.03, with a volume of 1,201,479 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Northland Securities upgraded Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

Astera Labs Trading Up 9.3%

The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -50.73, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.76.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 7,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $693,839.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 241,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,112.63. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 2,500 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,794 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,391.52. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 873,990 shares of company stock worth $71,404,162.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Astera Labs by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 3,155.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

About Astera Labs



Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

