Rep. Terri A. Sewell Purchases Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Representative Terri A. Sewell (D-Alabama) recently bought shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on April 10th.

Representative Terri A. Sewell also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/10/2025.

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Sewell

Terri Sewell (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Alabama’s 7th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2011. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Sewell (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Alabama’s 7th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Below is an abbreviated outline of Sewell’s academic, professional, and political career:

2011-Present: U.S. Representative from Alabama’s 7th Congressional District

1992: Graduated from Harvard University with J.D.

1988: Graduated from Oxford University with M.A.

1986: Graduated from Princeton University with B.A.

Prior to serving in Congress, Sewell was a partner in the Birmingham law office of Maynard, Cooper & Gale, P.C., where she focused on securities and public finance law.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

