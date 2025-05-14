LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 2,086.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,137,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after buying an additional 1,085,931 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 2,020.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after buying an additional 1,020,238 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 751,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after buying an additional 323,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 554.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 421,826 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Despegar.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Despegar.com Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DESP opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.61). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 58.97% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.40 million. Despegar.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Profile

(Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.