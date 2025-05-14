132,068 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 206,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,417,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,152,000 after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,421 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 631,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 35,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.679 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 139.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

