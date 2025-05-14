Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Trims Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC cut its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 247,167 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,616,000 after buying an additional 1,583,826 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,980,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,907 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 65,213.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 541,270 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,947,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.