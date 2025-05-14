Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $900,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 107.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1,087.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of APA by 5,718.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of APA by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in APA by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Up 4.2%

APA stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on APA from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.37.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

