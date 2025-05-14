Deutsche Bank AG Has $31.84 Million Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,621 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.44% of Freshpet worth $31,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 253,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,045,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,881,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,809,000 after buying an additional 110,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,669,000 after buying an additional 102,232 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $164.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average is $121.51.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $263.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.57 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

