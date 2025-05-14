Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $72,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $121.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 1.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $164.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $263.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.57 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

