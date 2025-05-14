52,294 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Purchased by Paradoxiom Capital L.P.

Paradoxiom Capital L.P. bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,000. ITT makes up 3.1% of Paradoxiom Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in ITT by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in ITT by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT opened at $150.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.64 and a 52 week high of $161.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.22 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ITT from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

