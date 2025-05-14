EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 116,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 42,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.96%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

