Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,288,000. Scholar Rock makes up approximately 0.6% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

SRRK stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.37. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,552.50. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $34,626.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,579.98. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,231 shares of company stock worth $9,220,236 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

