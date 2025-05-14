Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000.
Shares of SNDX stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $876.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.82.
SNDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
