Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Hayward worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hayward by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,720.80. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hayward Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE HAYW opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.76 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.