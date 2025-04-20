ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 219,452 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of ADMA Biologics worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADMA. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,300,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $61,858,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,076,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 785.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.