Farringdon Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,546 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in DaVita by 1.0% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 45.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DaVita by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,846,000 after buying an additional 92,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $140.21 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.69 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

