Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,101 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 12.87% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $3,906,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $234.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.07. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $246,749.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,003.62. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $169,204.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,862.41. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

