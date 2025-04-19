GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 13,135 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VICI opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

