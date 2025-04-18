Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.90 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Nordson by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Nordson by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDSN opened at $180.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.08 and a 200 day moving average of $224.64.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

