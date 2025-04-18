Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 283 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,975 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000.

Shares of GGAL opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $74.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

