Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $942,000 Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.71%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

