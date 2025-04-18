Evergreen Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $171.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $159.99 and a 52 week high of $199.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.49 and a 200 day moving average of $187.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.