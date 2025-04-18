Rep. Bruce Westerman Purchases Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sony Group stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/20/2025.

NYSE:SONY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. 4,549,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,125,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 119,362 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

